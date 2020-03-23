From Sunbathing Naked to Dance Parties, Bad Bunny Is Making the Most of His Self-Quarantine

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Mar. 23, 2020 4:01 PM

Bad Bunny is quenching our thirst with some feel-good content.

The Latin trap star, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was ahead of the game when he released "Yo Perreo Sola" because it's become the social distancing anthem during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

And it looks like El Conejo Malo is taking things seriously, considering he's been documenting his "cuarentena" (quarantine) on social media.

From sunbathing naked (yes, you read that correctly!) to having dance parties with his rumored girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, Bad Bunny is making the most of his social distancing.

Along with his fire dance moves and pics of his hot bod, the YHLQMDLG singer has also shown off his acting chops.

Over the weekend, he uploaded a video titled "Toy Story in the Times of Coronavirus," where he used characters from the beloved Pixar movie to explain, in his eyes, what has caused COVID-19.

It was the kind of light-hearted and humorous content we needed.

With that, to see all of the glorious things the 26-year-old singer has been up to, scroll through our gallery below! Fingers crossed he continues to upload more thirst traps and playful posts to his Instagram and Twitter.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny / Instagram

His Future Is Bright

The "Yo Perreo Sola" singer strikes a pose as he sunbathes naked.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny / Instagram

Dance Party

The Latin trap singer and his rumored girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri dance to Los Tres Tristes Tigres' new tune.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny / Instagram

A Bad Bunny Production

The "Caro" singer shows off his acting skills with a skit titled, "Toy Story in the Times of Coronavirus."

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny / Instagram

Catching Rays

Bad Bunny is getting his Vitamin D intake for the day.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny / Instagram

Music Papi

The 26-year-old star isn't letting COVID-19 keep him from playing music.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny / Instagram

Clothes Are Optional

Who needs clothes when you're at home alone?

