The Jonas Brothers Are Ready to Battle For Their Family Name on The Voice

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Mar. 23, 2020 4:00 PM
Let the battles begin!
The Voice begins its Battle rounds tonight, meaning newbie coach Nick Jonas and his team will be visited by none other than his brothers, Kevin and Joe, who are serving as his battle round advisors. E! News was exclusively on set during the battle rounds, and Will Marfuggi learned that there's a lot at stake for Nick in his first go 'round.
"In a setting like this where you're working with other artists, you want to be encouraging, but you gotta be real, because he's got the Jonas name to uphold," Joe explained. "His team has to deliver, or he makes us look bad."
So does that mean there's a lot of family pressure on Nick to win this season?
Simply put, "Yeah!"
Nick says he's really appreciated having his brothers there because it only adds to the experience he can already bring to the table.
"It's not to say that I'm always right, or that any of us are always right because we've been doing it for a long time, but we do have some added experience, so I've just been trying to bring that to the table," he says. "And having these guys and their point of view, both of the artist in front of them and of me, giving my team members some perspective is so key, and they've done an amazing job."
Kevin says the three of them really work together, and Joe says they each have different strengths when it comes to working with the contestants.
"We know when we can say Ok, you know what, Kevin, you got this one. Most of the time they're saying, Joe, you got this," Joe explained/joked. "But we all balance each other out, and I think it's helpful when we're doing a mentoring session like this where they're coming in looking for a lot of different advice, and it's cool to have Nick bring us in, because who better knows Nick, but also he can really trust our opinion going into this."
So do the Jonas Brothers think they could have made it on The Voice themselves? Probably not. And you can hear them explain why in the video above!
The Voice Battle Rounds air tonight and next Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC, and new episodes will air as scheduled through the end of April. A source tells E! News that no decision has been made about the live shows yet, but production will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation closely.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?