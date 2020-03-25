Why You Need to Watch Married at First Sight Right Now

Love Is Blind and The Bachelor may be over, but the drama on Married at First Sight is just getting started.

As millions of Americans continue to practice social distancing and spend their days at home, it's the perfect time to discover new shows or binge watch that juicy series you've been meaning to explore.

Currently, Lifetime is celebrating its 10th season of Married at First Sight produced by Kinetic Content. And with just a few weeks to go until the season finale—better known as Decision Day—it's time to jump right in.

For those unfamiliar with the season, a group of experts match five couples together in Washington D.C. and have them get married at first sight. Cameras roll as the participants go from strangers to husband and wife. Eight weeks after the social experiment, the couples must decide if they want to stay married or get a divorce.

"I was assured this show will help marriages. It won't exploit or sensationalize marriages. Since I've been on, it's lived up to its word and intentions. I do believe it's a show that believes in marriage and everyone supports it," Pastor Calvin Roberson, who serves as one of the three experts, shared with E! News exclusively. "I believe in the couples."