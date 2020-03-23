Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Spark Marriage Rumors Ahead Of Baby's Due Date

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and by the looks of it a thousand congratulations are in order for Michelle Williams!

The pregnant actress and Hamilton director Thomas Kail have sparked speculation that they've tied the knot. Michelle and her could-be groom were recently photographed wearing bands on their wedding ring fingers. Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports via source that they did indeed secretly wed.

Williams, who is mom to 14-year-old daughter Matilda Ledger, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger, is currently expecting a baby with Kail.

E! News confirmed in late Dec. 2019 that Williams was pregnant and engaged to Kail. A source shared at the time, "She's very excited to have another baby and give Matilda a sibling. She fell fast and hard for Thomas. They are very in love and excited about their future together and having a family."