The Bachelor's Madison Prewett Just Sparked Romance Rumors With Connor Saeli

Another day, another possible Bachelor Nation romance.

It looks like we don't need to wait for Bachelor in Paradise to air, because sparks seem to be flying between two former contestants of the ABC franchise: Madison Prewett and Connor Saeli.

The Bachelor star has seemingly moved on from her ex-boyfriend, Peter Weber. And as fans will recall, she and the 28-year-old pilot decided to go their separate ways just a week and a half ago.

So how does Connor fit into all of this? Well, he's the one who sparked the romance rumors.

The Bachelorette alum, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of the dating series, took to Instagram Live on Sunday night with his former co-star, Mike Johnson.

And because people have been practicing social distancing and are staying out of the spotlight due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the guys had a lot to catch up on.

At first, the conversation between the two was harmless.