2020 Tokyo Olympics Not Yet Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus

UPDATE: In a new statement from the NBC Olympics team to E! News, the organization dismissed International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound's previous remarks about the future of the summer games.

"Dick Pound, an IOC member, does not speak for the International Olympic Committee and so his quote today that the Tokyo Games will be postponed until 2021 is not the position of the IOC, which put out a statement yesterday that they are studying postponement but not cancellation of the upcoming Olympics. We expect a decision within 4 weeks, but more likely sooner," the statement read.

______

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are likely to be postponed amid the Coronavirus outbreak, according to one committee member.

Dick Pound, a Veteran International Olympic Committee member, spoke out about the Olympic Games, suggesting that they could be moved to 2021.

"On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided," Pound told USA Today on Monday. "The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know."

Pound told the outlet that he believes the IOC will announce the postponement soon.

"It will come in stages," Pound shared. "We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense."

In response to comments made by Pound, an IOC spokesperson told E! News, "It is the right of every IOC Member to interpret the decision of the IOC EB which was announced yesterday."

While no official word has been made, a statement was released regarding the "unprecedented situation."