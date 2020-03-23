Here's Why People Are Speculating About Meghan Markle's Royal Title

HRH Meghan Markle? Not exactly anymore.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spend their final days before March 31, their official transition date into their new roles, fans are already noticing some changes to their public life.

Back in January, following the couple's bombshell public announcement, Buckingham Palace announced, "With The Queen's blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

"As agreed and set out in January, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will retain their 'HRH' prefix, thereby formally remaining known as His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex," thew couple's website reads. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020."