Billabong x Sincerely Jules Collab Whisks You Away to South America

by Mallory Carra | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 5:20 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you can't visit Cartagena, Colombia right now, fashion influencer and blogger Jules Sarinana of Sincerely Jules is bringing it to you in her new collab with Billabong.
The new Sincerely Jules x Billabong collab features swimwear, dresses, and more with bold prints and rich colors inspired by Sarinana's cultural roots and style. It's sure to give you some major wanderlust. "I'm thrilled to partner once again with Billabong, a brand that advocates for creative freedom to showcase and incorporate my personality and vision," said Sarinana. "This collection was designed with female empowerment in mind; we were committed to curating statement pieces that encourage women to feel confident and courageous."
That vision is definitely clear in items like this sunned snake print bikini, a bold woven mini dress in Rio Red, a vintage T-shirt that'll have you thinking of paradise and so much more.
We've rounded up all our favorites from the collab. Shop them below!
A little black dress is a closet staple, so the Sincerely Jules Saw It Coming Dress is a must-have. It's a woven mini dress with a crosshatch fabric, ruffle at the hem and wide tie belt.
Show off your wild side with this snake print bikini with a plunging neckline and an easy pullover design that eliminates closures and clasps.
This snaked print slip dress is perfect for a day of fun in the sun. The dress has a perfect drape that'll flatter your shape, a straight neckline and thin spaghetti straps.
Are you a fan of vintage T-shirts? Well, this one's for you. This short sleeve T-shirt says "Paradise" and it's is finished with a custom vintage wash.
Get festive in this woven mini dress in a Rio Red tone. It has ruffled tiers at the short sleeves and hem, a plunging neckline and empire waist.
You'll make an undeniable statement in this sunned snake print mini skirt that has a cut that'll flatter your shape.
You can be your own ray of sunshine in this bold yellow strapless tube top and elastic pant made from woven slub fabric.
You'll get a mixture of structure and simplicity in this midi dress made from washed rayon. It has a fitted and seamed bodice, button down center front and low v neckline.
Get into this crop top with a twist—literally. Made from a stretchy rib knit fabric, the black top has knotted center front detail with vintage inspiration.
Looking for a look that's flirty and bold at the same time? The Sincerely Jules Playing For Keeps bodycon dress has a fitted cut with a red print, a tube top and a ruffle hem.
For a look that makes a true statement, the Sincerely Jules Your Side dress has a Rio Red print, asymmetrical neckline with a ruffle panel and cold shoulder.
