Justin Timberlake Defends His and Britney Spears' Iconic Denim Looks Nearly 20 Years Later

Justin Timberlakeis standing by his and Britney Spears' decision to do denim on denim at the 2001 American Music Awards.

It was a controversial choice then and it's still a hotly debated topic, but all these years later the "Senorita" singer says he doesn't regret wearing that with his girlfriend on the red carpet. As a matter of fact, the NSYNC boy-bander tells Lance Bass on The Daily Popcast, "You can kinda rock that one today."

For the most part, Lance disagrees. He concedes, "Denim on denim is kind of popular right now," but is hesitant to say it could be a good red carpet look.

To that, Justin responds, "You do a lot of things when you're young and in love."

Unfortunately, Justin can't blame love for inspiring some of his more eccentric haircuts. He says "there's a ton" of hairstyles he would like to forget, including his bandana phase. But he also explains the bandanas were used because he "couldn't figure out what the hell to do" with his locks.