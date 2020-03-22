Chance the Rapper's Sweetest Family Moments Will Make You Say "Aww"

Chance the Rapper was supposed to host Nickelodeon's 2020 Kids' Choice Awards on Sunday, but the event, like many, has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chance is a fan-favorite among kids and is a dad himself; he and wife Kristen Corley share daughters Kensli, 4, and Marli, 6 months. Like others practicing social distancing with their loved ones during these difficult times, the rapper been making the most of the situation at home.

"This social distancing just made me make my first pitcher of koolaid in awhile. Still got it [two fire emojis]," Chance tweeted last week.

He also recently tweeted, "Whats some good Christian cartoons we been watchin too much Sofia the First [woozy face emoji] [eyes emoji] [grimacing face emoji]."

Earlier this month, Chance and his wife celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary. He surprised her by filling their whole house with red roses.

A month prior, she surprised him with a date to a roller rink.

"So nostalgic [heart eyes emoji]," Chance wrote on Instagram.