Every Movie Getting Released Early On-Demand and Streaming for Your Viewing Pleasure

Many film studios are releasing their newest movies on VOD or streaming platforms early amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted governments to order theaters and other public places to close, and millions of people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

Universal Studios' digital offerings include Trolls World Tour and The Hunt.

"Given the rapidly evolving and unprecedented changes to consumers' daily lives during this difficult time, the company felt that now was the right time to provide this option in the home as well as in theaters," NBCUniversal said in a statement.

"Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception," NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said. "Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable. We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible."

Disney has already released Frozen II on Disney+ and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available on VOD. Warner Bros. Pictures' film The Way Back, starring Ben Affleck, was released in theaters earlier this month and will be made available on VOD next week.