Ariana Grande Seeks Restraining Order Against Fan Behind Alleged Trespassing

Ariana Grande is seeking a temporary restraining order against a man who was arrested for allegedly trespassing on her property, E! News can confirm.

The 26-year-old pop star filed the legal documents in Los Angeles on Friday. According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Ariana's mother Joan Grande is also seeking court-ordered protection.

On the afternoon of Saturday, March 14, 20-year-old Fidel Henriquez was taken into police custody and booked on misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery. TMZ cited law enforcement sources that claim he knocked on the door of Ariana's L.A. home and asked for her. A property manager present at the time reportedly told Henriquez she was not home and the cops were called.

A spokesperson with the LAPD tells E! News that as he was detained, "Henriquez became irate and spat at the officers."