Watch Taylor Swift Nail Her Dad With a Tennis Ball in "The Man" BTS Video

by emily belfiore | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 12:41 PM
No men were harmed in the making of Taylor Swift's music video.
On Friday, the singer gave Swifties another behind-the-scenes look at her "The Man" music video with a hilarious video starring her dad Scott Swift. In it, Taylor broke down the scene where her father makes a cameo as the tennis umpire—and it didn't look like it was a fun day on set for Papa Swift, who had tennis balls thrown at him by the Cats star.
"So, we have a very special performance in this video that is my dad playing the umpire of the tennis match where I have a royal meltdown because the umpire calls my shot, 'Out," Taylor said in the video. "And basically, I started pelting my dad with tennis balls, which I think was exhilarating for both of us." She joked, "I think it was a real bonding experience."
During the scene, Scott wasn't her only target. Taylor can be heard saying, "How was that? Sorry I hit the camera. I didn't mean to."
After showing a montage of takes, including one where her dad got a tennis ball to the head, Taylor couldn't help but gush over her dad's performance.
"He's pretty proud of himself," she continued. "I've never been prouder of his acting skills, which who knew? Who knew he had a passion for it? I didn't know. He's gonna start auditioning now."
While on set, the Taylor Swift: Miss Americana star made sure to let her proud pop know how he was doing. Before wrapping up his final take, she told Scott, "Great job, dad. That was exquisite acting." Further proving that he did a job well done, Taylor's dad even received a round of applause from the crew as he walked off set. "Yes!" he exclaimed, before getting some high fives from the team.
Scott's guest appearance wasn't the only part of the video that Taylor dissected for her fans. Shortly after releasing the music video, the singer posted a behind-the-scenes video of herself transforming into "the man."
"Putting on the look for 'The Man' took five hours every morning, and it's been a joy because Bill Corso's been doing it," she said. "I've worked with him once before when he turned me into a zombie for the 'Look What You Made Me Do' music video."
In addition to wearing tons of prosthetics, the "Love Story" singer also sported muscle suits under her costume and even worked with movement coaches. "I was so stoked to have a movement coach help me with things like, you know, I've never thought about how men walk," she continued. "It's just never something that's interested me before, but, you know, they walk differently than we do."
