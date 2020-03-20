This Hawaii Five-0 Series Finale Sneak Peek Will Make Fans Emotional

After 10 years, the sun is setting on Hawaii Five-0. The CBS drama, one of the most-successful TV remakes, is ending with the Sunday, April 3 finale and E! News has a sneak peek at the emotional final chapter.

In the video above, revisit some faces and moments viewers met along the 10-season ride and prepare to say aloha one final time.

The two-hour series finale will mark 240 episodes for the remake of Leonard Freeman's series of the same name. The show currently stars Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero and Chi McBride.