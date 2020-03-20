Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Family Photo While Helping Son Luca Make His Birthday Cake

This is what birthday dreams are made of!

On Thursday, Hilary Duff pulled out all the stops for her son Luca's 8th birthday. For her eldest child's big day, the Lizzie McGuire star and her husband Matthew Koma baked the b-day boy a cake, which made for the perfect family photo opp.

"Bday Cake makin going down," Hilary shared on her Instagram Stories, along with a selfie featuring her man and Luca. In the photo, the man of the hour can be seen sitting on the counter and mixing his cake batter with a blender. Matthew also documented the family fun moment on his Stories, writing, "Making this dude's bday cake." For his snap, the adorable kiddo and his famous mom are in the early stages of cake baking and look super excited to get started.

Missing from the action was Hilary and Matthew's daughter Banks, 16 months, who always makes sweet cameos on the Younger star's social media. That same day, Hilary shared a hilarious update on how her baby girl's potty training has been going, joking that she hasn't gotten the hang of it yet.