Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and More Pay Tribute to Colleague After He Dies From Coronavirus

The Today show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb and other NBC News employees are sharing touching tributes to their late colleague Larry Edgeworth, who died at age 61 on Thursday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The company's chairman, Andy Lack, announced his death in an email to staff members on Friday. Edgeworth had spent more than 25 years at NBC News, working as an audio technician and then working in an equipment room at the company's 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York City, where the Today show is filmed. His wife Crystal said he also suffered from other health issues, NBC News reported.

Edgeworth is also survived by their two sons.

"My heart breaks this morning at the loss of NBC audio technician Larry Edgeworth (pictured right) due to COVID19," Guthrie wrote on Instagram on Friday, alongside a photo of her late colleague.