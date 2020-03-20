Why Fans Think The Weeknd's After Hours Album Is a Tribute to Bella Hadid

Repeat after me: The Weeknd's new album is officially here.

On Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Grammy-winning performer's fourth studio album was released, sending fans into the weekend with brand new music perfect for a dance party in the kitchen.

"ITS OUT EVERYWHERE," the star announced after midnight. "LOVE YOU GUYS."

Naturally, fans have already sunk their excited teeth into The Weeknd's fresh melodies and lyrics, interpreting virtually every word from the beloved artist before taking to Twitter with their thoughts. The consensus? The Weeknd had Bella Hadid on the brain.

The longtime on-and-off couple have been a Hollywood item since 2015. While a source told E! News in August that the famous lovebirds had once again broken up, their current status remains up in the air. But, as fans have pointed out after dissecting The Weeknd's new work, she's all over his music.