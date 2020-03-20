Baz Luhrmann Gives Update on Elvis Presley Biopic After Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Diagnosis

Coronavirus has halted yet another production.

Following the news of Tom Hanks' coronavirus diagnosis, Baz Luhrmann, who is directing the Oscar winner in an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, has taken to social media with an announcement on production of the film.

The film was being shot in Australia, where Hanks and wife Rita Wilson remain in quarantine with the virus.

"I'm sure it will come as no surprise that this is not the moment to be resuming production on the film," the Australian filmmaker said. "Please know this is in no way a reflection on our commitment to make this movie here in Queensland. In fact, we are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days."

He continued, "I have spoken to the premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, and we all agree that right now, this is the right time for people all over the world, from all walks of life, to be at home, indoors, with their loved ones (washing our hands five times a day)."