Mariah Carey Has the Sweetest Response to Kelly Clarkson's Performance of "Vanishing"

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 6:25 AM
Love Kelly Clarkson? You're not alone.
Mariah Carey praised the 37-year-old singer via Instagram on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the American Idol alumna took to the social network to perform a rendition of Carey's song "Vanishing." Clarkson held the mini concert in a bathroom at her ranch in Montana.
"Hiding in Montana," Clarkson wrote in part of the caption alongside the clip. "That time [you're] quarantined, [your] kids [are] sleeping, so [you're] stuck in a bathroom and [your] glam squad's nowhere in sight."
Needless to say, The Voice coach totally nailed the performance. Even Carey called it a "beautiful rendition." The five-time Grammy winner also sent along some words of support.
"I know you're usually working 30 hours a day, 8 days a week, so this must be quite an adjustment for you (as it is for us all!)" she wrote in the comments section. "Keep the videos coming!!"
Carey even put in a request for Clarkson to sing "Whenever You Call" next.
After the performance, Clarkson said she hoped her followers are staying safe with their families and asked them to keep social distancing. She also shared some words of encouragement.
"We're going to get through it," she said. "This is just a really crappy time, but that's OK. We're going to get through it."
In addition, she thanked everyone for spreading positivity online and revealed how she's been spending time with her family amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
"We have a lot of kids, and we've been doing school every day," she said. "And we've been cooking every meal, which I don't generally do. But you know what? Everything tastes great when A.1. Sauce is involved because I'm not good at cooking."
Clarkson isn't the only one to sing for her fans while social distancing at home. John Legend, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Chris Martin all have, as well.
Watch the video to hear her epic performance.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?