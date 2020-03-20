Ellen DeGeneres' FaceTime Calls With Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart Will Make You LOL

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 5:01 AM
Ellen DeGeneres continues to prove she has some major stars in her phone contacts!
The talk show host, who is currently social distancing amid the Coronavirus outbreak, has been taking time to catch up with her celeb friends while she's home. Yesterday, we showed you Ellen's call with Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, and now she's FaceTiming with Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart...and chatting with a credit card company.
In a hilarious new video, filmed by Ellen's wife, Portia De Rossi, Ellen receives a call from a credit card company. And while she'd usually hang up, Ellen decides to stay on the line to chat with a representative. When asked if she'd like to discuss an opportunity with the company, Ellen replies, "No, I was just bored. I'm sequestered in my house, I'm quarantined and I thought, you know, I'll talk to somebody. So, hi."
After a brief exchange, Ellen explains that she has to hang up because Tiffany Haddish is calling.
"Hey!" Ellen says to Tiffany. "I was so bored I was on the other line with some credit card company."
Later on in the video, Ellen catches up with Kevin Hart, who says he's been doing stand up performances for his family.
"I'm working on the set here in my house," Kevin says. "I've been bombing a lot, nobody's laughing."
"That's the toughest audience right there is your family," Ellen tells him. "They're so jaded because they have you every single day."
"Yeah, I"m not getting no laughs in here, it's a stupid household," Kevin jokes. "These people stupid in this house."
When asked how she's doing, Ellen tells Kevin, "I"m so used to talking to celebrities every day, I'm just calling celebrities. And then when I have to go to the bathroom I say, Portia, I'll be right back."
Take a look at the video above to see Ellen's calls with Kevin, Tiffany and a credit card company!
