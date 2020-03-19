Top Chef All Stars L.A. Week 1: Who Was Eliminated?

Season 17 of Top Chef All Stars L.A. is in full swing, and the competition is especially fierce this time around.

HostPadma Lakshmi declared early on that the 15 chefs returning to Top Chef are among the best of the best, and they've got more motivation than ever to make it to the end as the winner will receive $250,000—the largest cash prize in the show's history.

Along the way, the chefs will be joined by the likes of everyone from Kelly Clarkson to Danny Trejo. Fan-favorite judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons are of course on board as well.