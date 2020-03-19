Be a Top Chef at Home With These 11 Kitchen Must-Haves

Are you ready for the return of Top Chef? Season 17 premieres on Bravo on March 19 and the competition will be fierce.

While you watch the professionals in awe, you can stock your own kitchen with all the essentials that'll make you the Top Chef of your home. We've rounded up all the tools to help you prepare any recipe. Like this wildly popular pressure cooker, a must-have mixer and one of the mightiest blenders on the market.

Shop all of our favorite kitchen favorites below! Food sold separately, of course.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 6 quart pressure cooker

One of the most popular and versatile kitchen tools is so easy and useful that it'll immediately join your roster of the appliances you regularly utilize. It comes in the sizes three, six, or eight quarts. 

Ecomm: Be a Top Chef at Home With These 11 Kitchen Must-Haves
$100
$79 Amazon $100
$80 Target $100
$80 Macy's
Dash Compact Air Fryer

Join the air fryer trend with the Amazon's Choice item that can whip up crisp French fries, tofu, sweet potatoes, and more. We're not the only fans—the air fryer has over 200 five-star reviews.

Ecomm: Be a Top Chef at Home With These 11 Kitchen Must-Haves
$45 Amazon $50 Target $49 Wayfair
DII Swedish Dishcloths

Become a little more eco-friendly in the kitchen with these reusable Swedish dishcloths. They are dishwasher and microwave safe, plus they come in cool patterns, such as cats, Paris, and lemons.

Ecomm: Be a Top Chef at Home With These 11 Kitchen Must-Haves
$16 Amazon
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

Amazon rated this as its best skillet and it's not surprising at all. Lodge cast iron skillets are well-known for their unmatched, legendary quality.

Ecomm: Be a Top Chef at Home With These 11 Kitchen Must-Haves
$27
$15 Amazon $23 Target
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender

Ask most cooks what their dream blender is and the answer will likely be a Vitamix. The Explorian doesn't just blend; its pulse feature layers coarse chops over smooth purées for chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.

Ecomm: Be a Top Chef at Home With These 11 Kitchen Must-Haves
$450
$350 Sur La Table $350 Amazon $438
$350 Macy's
KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

The KitchenAid mixer is the gold standard of any well-stocked kitchen. This model includes a pouring shield, flat beater, dough hook and wire whip.

Ecomm: Be a Top Chef at Home With These 11 Kitchen Must-Haves
$300 Amazon $380
$300 KitchenAid $380
$230 Target
Marcato Pasta Machine

If you've ever dreamed of making your own homemade pasta, your time has come. Get your flour, eggs, and water ready for the Marcato pasta machine, which rolls and cuts pasta dough for lasagna, fettuccine, and tag—all in the comfort of your own home.

Ecomm: Be a Top Chef at Home With These 11 Kitchen Must-Haves
$66 Amazon $99 Wayfair $90 Sur La Table
Aya Bazooka Sushi Making Kit

Get all the tools you need for a delicious and fun sushi night! This kit comes with a premium grade sushi knife, bamboo mats, online tutorials, and more.

Ecomm: Be a Top Chef at Home With These 11 Kitchen Must-Haves
$25 Amazon
Dash Egg Cooker

Cook your eggs in a flash with this beloved Dash product, which is an Amazon No. 1 best seller. You can hard-boil, poach, or scramble your eggs or just make an omelet with this product, which has over 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Ecomm: Be a Top Chef at Home With These 11 Kitchen Must-Haves
$17
$9 Amazon $15 Target $20 Sur La Table
Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor

With its 10-cup capacity, the food processor can fit large ingredients for easy chopping and processing. It also comes with a special attachment scrapes the sides of the bowl.

Ecomm: Be a Top Chef at Home With These 11 Kitchen Must-Haves
$45 Amazon $45 Target $63
$50 Macy's
Marbled Acacia Cheese Board

Serve up your next cheese board in style with this gorgeous one made from chocolate marble and acacia wood.

Ecomm: Be a Top Chef at Home With These 11 Kitchen Must-Haves
$58 Anthropologie

Looking to spice up your cooking tools? Check out what's in Tiffani Thiessen's kitchen.

