Conan O'Brien Has Some "Useful" Toilet Paper Life Hacks Just For You

Conan O'Brien has got you covered.

On Thursday, the late night host shared his life hack to save toilet paper amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to eas any anxieties that his Team Coco fans might be having, the Conan host broke down the "useful" and unconventional ways viewers can improvise.

"I thought maybe I could be of some help by offering a life hack," Conan began. "A lot of people out there are worried about toilet paper. People are going to stores and they seem to want more toilet paper than they could ever use in a 6-year period if they had continual diarrhea. And now it's gone. It's all gone, and people are panicking."

"I'm here to assure you there's plenty of things around the house that you can use instead of toilet paper that work just as well," he continued. For his first "hack," the funnyman pulled out a long CVS receipt and joked, "This is for six Tik Tacs I bought. I never throw them away because I knew this day would come."