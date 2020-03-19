Chrissy Teigen Jokes She Has "Crabs" in Fun Family Photo

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable family photo.

The sweet snapshot showed John Legend posing with their two kids Luna (3) and Miles (1). The little lady wore a blue and white swimsuit while the father-son duo sported blue trunks with a crab print on them.

"I have crabs," Teigen jokingly captioned the post.

Many of her followers laughed off the caption.

"Best crabs to have," Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis wrote in the comments section.

"Crabtacular," added celebrity chef Roblé Ali.

Others, however, were more focused on Legend's abs.

"Omg Yas JOHN!!!!" celebrity hairstylist Scotty Cunha wrote in the comments section.

"John's a babe," comedian Lee Newton also added about People's 2019 "Sexiest Man Alive."

This wasn't the only precious pic Teigen shared to the social network. The cookbook author also posted a photo of herself cuddling on the couch with her kiddos.