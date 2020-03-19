JoJo Transforms Hit Song "Leave (Get Out)" Into an Epic Coronavirus Anthem

This is truly a work of art.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, JoJo turned her talents to her iconic 2004 hit, "Leave (Get Out)." Over on TikTok, she unveiled a brand new rendition for this era, aptly titled, "Chill (Stay In)."

Performing from what appears to be a dining room, the star belted out the newly revised lyrics while keeping the tempo by beating on the table.

"I never thought corona could be such a nasty bitch, but now that she's here, boy, all I want is for you to use common sense," JoJo sang. "Stay in right now—do it for humanity. I'm deada$$ about that, but we will survive."



The songstress continued, "So you gon' learn how to cook now and practice good hygiene. I know you're bored and want to f&$k around, but not on me."