Cheer's Monica Aldama Shares Heartfelt Post About the Early End to Navarro's Season

We could all use a little "mat talk" from Cheer's Jerry Harris.

On Wednesday, Navarro College cheerleading coach Monica Aldama took to Instagram to reflect on the early end to her team's season due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

"I am heartbroken with the circumstances that the world is currently facing," she wrote via the social network. "We are in unprecedented times and everyone needs to take precautions for the safety of one another. Because of this pandemic, the Navarro Cheer team's season has come to an end. Sunday evening Varsity made a decision to cancel the NCA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona Beach, FL. This decision was inevitable as things have progressed and our country is in uncertain times."

She then explained her heart is "breaking for the lost memories and the lost time" with her "beautiful team."

"I was not ready to say goodbye so quickly," she continued. "I was not mentally prepared for the team to turn in uniforms, pack their things and leave town. I want to thank the kids for pouring everything they had into this entire yea—for the late nights-the games-the community service-the holidays given up. They are fighters and have always given me 100%. Their routine was so beautiful and their work ethic was bar none."