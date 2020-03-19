Gal Gadot, Amy Adams and More Stars Team Up to Sing John Lennon's "Imagine"

Wonder Woman has an important message.

On Wednesday, Gal Gadot shared a heartfelt message on Instagram and recruited her celebrity pals, including Amy Adams, Jimmy Fallon, Sia and more, to help spread some positivity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Together, they sang an uplifting rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" and reminded everyone that we're all connected.

"We're all in this together, we will get through it together," Gal captioned the video. "Let's imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne."

Before kicking things off, the Wonder Woman star addressed the camera and shared that she was inspired by a powerful video of a man in Italy playing The Beatles alum's tune on his balcony. "Day 6 in self-quarantine and I gotta say that these past few days have me feeling a bit philosophical," she said. "It doesn't matter who you are. Where you're from. We're all in this together."