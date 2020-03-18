Here Are Some Dumb Jokes, Courtesy of The Masked Singer

Much of Hollywood may be dealing with uncertainty right at this moment in the face of the pandemic that's sweeping the globe, but we can all rest easy about one little thing: The Masked Singer will go on.

This is only because the season finished filming in February, but it means that our weekly insane guessing games will continue until all of the singers have been unmasked and we can all rest easy knowing who else was up on that stage with Sarah Palin, Tony Hawk, and Chaka Khan.

Tonight, Ken Jeong's best frenemy and Masked Singer panel veteran Joel McHale returns to help the panel out with their guesses, and it's the T-Rex that really sends him over the edge.

"I just wanna say that this is my first time back on The Masked Singer since season two, and it's nice to see that this show is totally normal now," he says, while Ken heckles him.