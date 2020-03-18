Tori Spelling Apologizes After Photo of Daughter Sparks Racism Accusations

Tori Spelling says she is "truly sorry" for posting an Instagram Story photo of one of her daughters, which stirred quite a bit of controversy.

The picture showed 8-year-old daughter Hattie, one of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and husbandDean McDermott's five children, posing with a green handkerchief on her head and Cheetos tied to the edges of her fingers. Spelling wrote alongside the image, "Days kept inside we have to get creative... Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!" The actress' photo sparked accusations of racism.

"I posted a story the other day that upset many of you," she wrote on Instagram Story on Wednesday. "I'm truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL. Hattie is 8. We watch and adore old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up that name with "Mc" bc her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the other the top fun and amazing character from Martin."