Little Fires Everywhere's Joshua Jackson Had Never Read a Script Like This Before

There's just one thing you need to know about Little Fires Everywhere, according to one of its stars Joshua Jackson: Kerry Washington. Reese Witherspoon. That's it.

"I mean, I'm good, don't get me wrong, but if you really wanna see two powerhouse women go head to head, that's why you should tune in," he told E!'s Will Marfuggi.

As of late last night, the first three episodes of Little Fires Everywhere are now streaming on Hulu, meaning you now get to experience the glory that is Witherspoon and Washington working together. Joshua Jackson got to witness it firsthand—both the acting, and the producing.

"They're pretty amazing at both [starring and producing]. The teams of people that they've both chosen to surround themselves with are very impressive, and it was the first time I'd ever worked on any production—I don't think just TV show—that had an exclusively female executive structure. And I found that actually to be a really calm space to work in. It was a very sort of quiet, professional set."

Jackson isn't sure he'd say the "clear difference" on the set was because of gender, but he definitely credits Witherspoon and Washington (which already sounds like a law firm we'd trust completely).