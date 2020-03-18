Everlane's Bestselling Denim Is $50 All Week Long

by Carly Milne | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 11:04 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As more and more stores make the move to protect their employees and temporarily shutter their stores, they're also making moves to offer those of us at home a little ray of sunshine with some fabulous deals. Case in point? Everlane's current sale on all their best denim!
The well-loved brand is offering all of their best denim pieces at just $50 all week long. Yes, that means their famous bootcut jeans, button-fly skinnies, and super-straight jeans are all just $50! But it's for a limited time only... they all go back to regular price on March 22.
We've highlighted our favorite denim pieces below to help you get started! Enjoy the sale...
Available in Ankle, Regular and Tall lengths, as well as a curvy cut, these fab, figure-flattering jeans have high elasticity without sacrificing that classic denim look and feel. They're comfy, stylish, classic, and a must-have for any denim wardrobe.
Yup, here's the curvy version of this fab pair of jeans! The only difference is that this pair is cut for hourglass shapes, so you get all the form-hugging goodness with a little more give in the hips and thighs.
Strike a pose in this straight-legged classic, which was made to fit your, uh, assets perfectly. It has a high rise with a raised back hook seam designed to lift and tighten, with perfectly placed pockets.
We have these, and we love 'em to pieces. What makes them so great? They're a stiffer denim with just a little bit of give, so they hold you in and conform to your shape, with an accent on your waist. Plus, the bootcut calls back to that classic 70s style with a modern straighter-legged twist. They're available in two lengths and three washes.
Now that you're all stocked up on jeans, how about a denim skirt to round things out? This one is made of premium rigid denim with a raw hem and some reconstructed detailing in front. It's casual enough to work with a tee and sneaks, but stylish enough to highlight a nice dress shirt and heels.
By the way, Nordstrom is having some amazing deals, too! And we've also rounded up some great goodies to help you take your self-care to the next level!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?