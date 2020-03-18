The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 10 Trailer Is Even Juicier Than Anything You've Read

by Brett Malec | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 10:00 AM
The queens of Beverly Hills are finally back!
E! News can exclusively reveal the long-awaited first trailer for season 10 of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which premieres Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m., and the drama looks even juicier than what you've read on celebrity news sites.
Returning cast mates Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne (Girardi), Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards will be joined by newbie and first African American RHOBH Housewife Garcelle Beauvais, who proves she can hold her own this preview.
"For me, that is some white people stuff," Garcelle cracks in the video, before later shading the other ladies during a speech at a gala. "I'd love to say thank you to my new best friends," she says. "Some of them, not so much."
The trailer shows a heated dinner fight between Kyle and Dorit and a surprising admission from Erika: "I've never been with a girl. I've only been with a couple."
New friend of the cast Sutton Stracke also wastes no time wading into the drama. "Teddi, you are a little boring," Sutton says. "Are we supposed to be honest, or not?"
Season 10 will also see the ladies traveling to Rome for an extravagant getaway where the women will shop and visit iconic landmarks like the Trevi fountain. OG Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will also be treated to the returns of some former cast members: Adrienne Maloof, Camille Grammer, Kim Richards, Brandi Glanville and Eileen Davidson all pop up in the new trailer.
"You were an asshole on Twitter," Lisa Rinna tells Camille at one point.
And then there's all the drama between Brandi and Denise. As fans will remember, rumors have been swirling about an alleged affair the two had (rumors Denise denied).
"She's not who she pretends to be," Brandi says in the video. Denise later tells the group, "I don't deserve this. That is a huge thing to f--king say."
Cut to Lisa Rinna telling Kyle and Teddi, "So they f--ked."
Denise and husband Aaron Phypers later storm out of Kyle's house as she says in tears, "Don't try and destroy my family."
Things seemingly come to a head during a tense meeting between Denise and Rinna. "You sent a cease and desist," Rinna says. "Who told you that?" Denise asks.
"Oh, you're so angry," Lisa replies. Yikes!
Watch the exciting trailer above! And scroll down for all the season 10 cast photos plus more info about the new season.
Don't miss the return of RHOBH Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m. on Bravo!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
Beverly Hills mainstay Kyle Richards finds herself busier than ever, juggling between time well-spent with her family and mounting work demands. Determined to dive back into her acting career and launch a new clothing line, she questions whether she can truly have it all.
Dorit Kemsley may have bitten off more than she can chew with a new house, an expanding swimwear line and new business venture that finds her redesigning the interior of an existing restaurant.
Now an empty-nester, Lisa Rinna must deal with unexpected circumstances around her daughters' independence while simultaneously supervising their modeling careers.
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is growing in more ways than one. Managing a booming business while being present for her family, the always-in-control accountability coach adjusts to yet another added pressure–that of being pregnant with baby number three.
Denise Richards enjoys the best of both worlds after landing a dream job that allows her to spend quality time at home with her three daughters and new husband. When a familiar friend and a shocking rumor cause the women to question her, Denise is left to defend herself.
Meanwhile, Erika Girardi basks in the glory of her rising career when she tackles her biggest project yet: starring in a Broadway musical. Having cemented a place for herself among loyal dance club fans, Erika wonders whether they will follow her to a more mainstream gig.
A busy single mother who also happens to be an in-demand actress in Hollywood alongside her long-time friend Denise, Garcelle Beauvais quickly finds a place for herself amongst the ladies. Confident and unapologetic, she is not afraid to speak her mind even if it means ruffling a few diamonds along the way.
Lisa's friend and socialite, Sutton Stracke, is newly-divorced and opening a high-end boutique in town. Though the ladies appreciate Sutton's unique style, her outspoken and quirky personality might be more than they can handle.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m. on Bravo!
