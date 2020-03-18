Mariah Carey Has the Best Reaction to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Cooking to Her Music

Do do doop do doop da dum...

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are making the most out of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram Live video of her and her husband cooking fried chicken while listening to Mariah Carey's 1994 hit "Always Be My Baby." Teigen sang along while changing most of the lyrics to "frying chicken."

Carey was all about it.

"Yeah John!" she tweeted. "Though you are a legend, it's not always about you! Rolling on the floor laughing @chrissyteigen @johnlegend The food looks so good though, can I get a delivery? Face savouring food."

On Sunday, Los Angeles' Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered restaurants and bars closed with the option for delivery and take-out food only in a bid in slow down the spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that people avoid gatherings of 50 or more, practice social distancing and go out only when necessary, such as to buy groceries. But shoppers' panic buying and mass hoarding have led to low stock and temporary shortages of common food staples and products like toilet paper.

Many schools and preschools have also closed to stop the spread of the virus. Teigen and Legend have been vegging out at home in recent days with their kids Luna, 3, and Miles, 1. Carey has been with her 8-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.