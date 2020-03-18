Let This Photo of Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Wielding a Giant Stake Comfort You

Sarah Michelle Gellar, the Chosen One, is out there giving Instagram users exactly what they want—no, need—right now.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star took to social media to share a photo of her holding a giant wooden stake. Mr. Pointy bulked up.

"Hmmmm........ found this on my walk today," she wrote.

But it didn't stop there. "Run!" David Boreanaz, aka Angel, commented.

"Buffy, what are we going to do now?" Michelle Trachtenberg, Gellar's TV sister Dawn, commented.

On her Instagram story, Gellar posted the famous Buffy the Vampire Slayer quote, "If the apocalypse comes, beep me" followed up with a photo of her and the stake and said, "Beeped."