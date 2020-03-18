Savannah Guthrie Co-Anchors Today From Home Amid "Mild" Sore Throat

Nathan Congleton/NBC
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 4:30 AM
Nathan Congleton/NBC
Savannah Guthrie is working from home today.
The journalist is co-anchoring the Today show from her basement today after coming down with "a mild sore throat and runny nose." During the broadcast, Guthrie's co-anchor Hoda Kotb said she missed her "partner in crime."
"Well now we're really socially distancing aren't we, Hoda?" Guthrie asked. "Well, it's very unusual, I'm actually home. I'm in my basement right now."
"Here's what happened, I wasn't feeling my best, little sore throat, some sniffles, I wouldn't have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren't we?" Guthrie said. "So, in an abundance of caution, and also to really model the vigilance that the CDC is asking of all of us right now. We followed the advice of NBC's medical team, and so, here I am, I'm working from home as we speak. And we're still together and we're gonna get this show on the air."
Guthrie took to her social media on Tuesday evening to let her fans know she'd be broadcasting from home in the morning.
"Hi everybody! Well, this will be a first. I'm going to be anchoring TODAY from my house!" Guthrie wrote along with a selfie and a photo of her basement. "In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I'm staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose."
"This was the advice of NBC's superb medical team and my bosses," she continued. "I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time - but during these days, it's on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us."
Live... from my basement... this is TODAY. Big shoutout to my husband @feldmike who has turned into producer and technician!! pic.twitter.com/HqsnH4ZmJn— Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 18, 2020
Guthrie added the hashtag #loveyourneighbor and wrote, "So see you tomorrow on TODAY - from my basement!"
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?