Work(out) From Home: Kim Kardashian's Trainer Reveals Her Go-To Booty and Ab Exercises

If you want to keep up with Kim Kardashian's fitness regimen, then look no further 'cause E! has you covered.
The coronavirus may be forcing gyms to close and people to retreat into their homes, but that doesn't mean physical fitness is falling to the wayside. As Blake Lively's personal trainer Don Saladino told E!, "To keep our immune system strong, we want to keep our muscles trained and eat right. If we stop exercising and we stop moving around, that's going to affect our sleep quality, which will affect our immune system."
So whether people are searching for an easy way to break a sweat during social distancing or simply looking for new moves to add to their workout routines, workout guru Melissa Alcantara has all the tips to do just that. She tells E! News she will be doing at-home workouts every day and posting on her @FitGurlMel Instagram Story so people can follow along from their homes.
But, be warned! The trainer likes to incorporate a fair amount of jumping, even with Kim. She shares, "Kim has a LOVE/HATE relationship with at home workouts with anything that involves jumping. BUT, she knows that's the most effective and she gets it done!"
Without further ado, here's the workouts Melissa swears by!
Glutes:
1) Body weight plyo sumo squats: 4 (sets) x 30 (reps)
Chest out, core engaged, and make sure your back and neck are aligned straight. Inhale on the way down, and exhale to power your jump. Land softly on your feet, use your core to control the take off and landing. Come down until about 1 inch past parallel with the floor to get the most engagement in your glutes and hamstrings.
2) Lateral band squat walk (bands above the knee): 4 x 20
Love this killer exercise. Get into the squat position (chest out, neck and back aligned, core tight, come down right past parallel) and start moving sideways one leg at a time, back and forth.
3) Glute-ham raises: 4 x 8 - 12
Use a bench, couch, or heavy dumbbell/object to hold your feet and prevent them from lifting up. Get on your knees, chest out, and use your core to control the movement on your way down. Exhale on the way back up while you squeeze your glutes and inner thighs together.
Abs:
1) Lying straight leg lifts: 4 x 20
Hold on to a dumbbell, press your lower back flat onto the floor, and just exhale as you bring your legs up to about 90 degrees. Control the movement down while inhaling, and right before your feet touch the floor go right back up!
2) Band (rope) crunches: 4 x 30
You can use a resistance band to do "rope" crunches by attaching it to a bar or steady anchor. Start from your knees and exhale as you move down while slightly rounding your upper back while keeping your low back and abs press toward each other. As you go back up, allow your abs to stretch and go right back down before you're completely at 90 degrees on your knees again.
3) V-ab crunch (Mel's style): 4 x 20
Sit down on the floor and bend the knees to about 60 degrees, then start leaning back with your chest out until your abs start engaging. Lift your feet off the floor and open your abs. Now exhale and drive your elbows toward your knees forming a V in the process. Make sure to exhale on the crunch, and inhale when you open back up.
If followers miss her videos, the celeb trainer has a website where fans can purchase her home based training program that lasts 21 days. Each workout takes 25 mins to complete and is available on her Fitplan app with one free week for anyone who subscribes.
Need fitness equipment? Check out the few items you'll need for this at-home workout below.
Sport2people Exercise Resistance Loop Bands
This top-rated resistance band set is great for building your booty, as well as strengthening your hips and legs. Sport2people loop bands are made of heavy, reliable latex, without the rubber smell.
AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pairs
Get your guns in check with these dumbbell pairs, ranging in weights from 1 pound through 15. Though they're made of cast iron, they're coated in neoprene so they're durable and give you a non-slip grip, so no worries about dropping them when you're in the middle of an intense set.
