Tom Hanks Shares Coronavirus Symptoms One Week After Diagnosis

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 5:56 PM
After being released from the hospital, Tom Hanks is updating his fans and followers on the status of his health.
"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," the 63-year-old actor shared in an Instagram post. "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch."
On Monday, March 16, about a week after Hanks revealed he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus, the actor's rep told E! News that the couple was in quarantine in their home in Australia.
In his update on Tuesday afternoon, Hanks continued, "Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx."
When sharing the news that he and his wife had been tested positive for coronavirus after feeling under the weather, Hanks shared more of the symptoms they had experienced.
"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," the actor wrote on Instagram last week. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."
He continued, "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated."
According to the Australian Government's Department of Health, "As of 6:30 a.m. on 18 March 2020, there have been 454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia. There have been 40 new cases since 3:00 p.m. yesterday."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?