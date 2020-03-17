Best of the Runway at Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival 2020

  • By
    &

by E! Online | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 5:36 PM

by E! and Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival

  • Share
  • Tweet
VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Any excuse to be dressed up with nowhere to go!

The Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival saw the world's best design talent showcase their latest looks on the runway. What better place to draw inspiration for an Autumn-Winter wardrobe update?

The insiders tip for trans-seasonal dressing is: less is more. Camilla Freeman (of namesake of Camilla & Marc) says we can expect "clean, strong simple and minimal silhouettes" as the temperature gauge dips.

Photos

Every Street Style Standout at VAMFF 2020

For the braver fashionistas among us, a colour injection is coming. "Clashing colours" and "clashing prints" are what to expect in the coming months, says style muse Nadia Fairfax.

Scroll down for insta-worthy inspo from labels such as SIR, Aje and Diida, and jaw-dropping moments from Maticevski, Jason Grech and Paolo Sebastian.

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Lee Mathews

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Elliat

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Mndatory

Article continues below

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Romance Was Born

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Paolo Sebastian

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Manning Cartel

Article continues below

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

SIR

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Carla Zampatti

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Rag & Bone

Article continues below

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Maticevski

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Paolo Sebastian

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Jason Grech

Article continues below

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Kitx

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Rachel Gilbert

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Paolo Sebastian

Article continues below

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Stateas Carlucci

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Romance Was Born

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Diida

Article continues below

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Viktoria & Woods

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Maticevski

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Akira

Article continues below

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Macgraw

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

MSGM

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Song for the Mute

Article continues below

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Chris Ran Lin

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Rachel Gilbert

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Ginger and Smart

Article continues below

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Aje

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Vivienne Lorikeet

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Scanlan Theodore

Article continues below

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Jason Grech

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Camilla and Marc

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Carla Zampatti

Article continues below

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Chris Ran Lin

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Banded Together

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Camilla and Marc

Article continues below

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Macgraw

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Song for the Mute

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

White Story

Article continues below

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Paolo Sebastian

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Bianca Spender

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Kitx

Article continues below

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Bianca Spender

VAMFF 2020, Best of the Runway

Lucas Dawson Photography

Chris Ran Lin

Watch

VAMFF 2020: Watch Celeste Barber Make Her Runway Debut

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Top News , Fashion , VAMFF , Apple News , Australia
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.