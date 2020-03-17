Best of the Runway at Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival 2020

Any excuse to be dressed up with nowhere to go!

The Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival saw the world's best design talent showcase their latest looks on the runway. What better place to draw inspiration for an Autumn-Winter wardrobe update?

The insiders tip for trans-seasonal dressing is: less is more. Camilla Freeman (of namesake of Camilla & Marc) says we can expect "clean, strong simple and minimal silhouettes" as the temperature gauge dips.