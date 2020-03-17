A New Reno 911 Sneak Peek Is Here Just in Time: Are the Squirrels Singing?

Ready for the return of Reno 911?

Quibi is bringing back the iconic Comedy Central show when the new streaming platform launches on April 6, and now we have a first look at the show's return that's honestly helping with a lot of things right now.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Dangle (Thomas Lennon) is trying to lead a meeting but he's interrupted by the squirrels in the ducts. He believes they're singing.

"No one thinks that it sounds a little bit like they're tiny bit like they're singing? At all?" he says, to silence.

Wiegel (Kerri Kenney-Silver) tries to back him up, but the rest of the team think it's time for him to take a break and head out for a spa day, which Dangle immediately sees as a ploy to "do Of Mice and Men."