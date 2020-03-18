Eva Mendes and Halle Berry's Facialist Shares an Easy Skincare Mask Recipe to do at Home

Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin & Amanda Williams | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 3:00 PM
Getty Images
Spilling the beau-tea!
With everything going on in the world due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, one of the ways people can practice self-care is with their beauty routine.
Whether you find yourself using a jade roller to help reduce inflammation and puffiness or spritz a face mist to feel refreshed, there's something soothing about taking care of your skin.
Luckily, one of the industry's respected facialists shared her best-kept skincare secrets and facial recipes with E! News.
Olga Lorencin—who works with celebrities like Eva Mendes, Halle Berry, Amy Adams, Christina Hendricks and Jessica Biel (to name a few)—is blessing us with her at-home face mask recipes and beauty advice.
"[There's] never been a better time for at-home facials," she perfectly put it during our interview with her. "And practicing good skincare, now that we have nothing but time!"
She recommended doing home facials "at least once a week" because being consistent with your skincare is important.
Olga suggested using her "comprehensive formula," which include her brand's products: Ageless, Red Carpet and Deep Detox Facial in a Box.
However, if you're unable get a hold of her goodies, she explained "there's plenty of opportunity to use things in your kitchen that your skin can greatly benefit from."
So with that in mind, read more about Lorencin's at-home face mask recipes and her beauty tips in our interview below!
Face Mask Recipe for Dry Skin:
"1 egg yolk mixed with half a teaspoon of olive oil and a little bit of honey makes a fabulously rich and nourishing mask," Lorencin shared. Adding that the honey provides "hydrating properties," while the rest of the ingredients gives the skin "biotin" and "essential fatty acid."
Face Mask Recipe for Dry Skin:
"Beat an egg white with a fork with a few drops of lemon and apply to oily and/or acne-prone skin," Lorencin suggested. She claimed this will help with "pore-tightening, brightening and congestion-relieving."
Masking 101:
"Most masks, unless they're clay, have hydrating properties," she explained. "When you apply the mask on clean skin, steaming with the mask in your shower or bathtub will triple the hydrating benefits of the mask."
Cleaning 101:
"Clean out your shelfie," Lorencin noted. "Take a minute to go through your skincare cabinet to toss any old products, products you haven't touched in the past 6 months and products that just aren't working." She reiterated, "All those products that are sitting around the house need to be used in the right way or just toss them! Better that, than them doing damage to your face."
Bonus Beauty Advice:
If your skin is in need of professional attention during this time when some businesses are closed and people are practicing social distancing, Lorencin suggested looking for an "esthetician who provides online consultations to get your protocol in order."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?