It's Time for a Threesome on The Conners

Things are getting spicy on The Conners for one Jackie Harris.
For the past couple episodes, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) has been exploring being part of a throuple with Ron and Janelle, played by real-life married couple Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey. Now, in a sneak peek exclusive to E! News, Ron and Janelle want to take the next step in their relationship with Jackie. And it's exactly the next step you might be assuming it is.
"How does this work?" Jackie wonders. "Do you go make a sandwich while we're doing it, and then when you two are doing it do I go make a sandwich, or am I the sandwich?"
"Janelle thought all three of us should be together," Ron says.
Does that mean nobody gets a sandwich?
"I think it would make everybody the most comfortable," Janelle explains. "I've never been with a woman. Jackie, have you?"
"Just myself, but that has not gone well," Jackie jokes.
The clip does not reveal whether or not Jackie takes them up on their request, but the description for the episode does: "Jackie decides to take her 'throuple' relationship with Ron and Janelle to the next level."
So the question now is whether it actually happens.
Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) gets a job at Price Warehouse, and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) shaves his beard to attract potential advertisers, so there are just big moves being made all over the place.
The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.