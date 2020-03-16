Meet the Husband Who Celebrated His 67th Anniversary Outside His Wife's Nursing Home

NBC Connecticut
by Alyssa | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 5:21 PM
Absence makes the heart grow fonder!
A man named Bob in Vernon, Connecticut is making people ooh and aah after he celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary outside of his wife's nursing home, according to NBC Connecticut. Because many are taking safety precautions and partaking in social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the longtime couple hasn't been able to visit with each other in person.
However, Bob wasn't going to let COVID-19 get in the way of seeing his wife, Nancy, and celebrating their special day together.
According to the news outlet, Bob went to his wife's nursing home in Stafford Springs on Saturday and held up a sign that read: "I've loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary."
As if that weren't heartwarming enough, he stood outside of Nancy's window, which was located on the second floor of the building, so she could see his message.
After receiving Bob's romantic gesture, the news outlet said Nancy waved and blew kisses at her husband.
"It makes me feel bad because I want her down with me and I know she can't be," Bob told NBC Connecticut.
"I wouldn't want anybody else," he added. "I don't think she could put up with anybody else besides me."
Moreover, the couple's daughter, Laura, told the publication that this is the first anniversary Bob and Nancy have spent apart.
"They have always been an inspiration to us and I think just seeing every year go by that they still express it in some way on their anniversary," she shared. "It's just been an example for us, for all of us of kids. So all four of us have really learned a lot from them and I can only hope that I have half as much as what they have shared over the years."
