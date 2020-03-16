Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million to Food Banks During Coronavirus Outbreak

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 4:33 PM
There's a reason Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make up one of Hollywood's most adored couples.
On Monday, March 16, the A-listers announced a $1 million donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, two organizations aiding those most at risk from the coronavirus pandemic.
"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada," the Canadian-born actor shared in a statement on Instagram. "If you can give, these orgs need our help."
He continued, "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."
The Deadpool star concluded by poking fun at his on-again, off-again enemy Hugh Jackman, writing, "Hugh Jackman's # is 1-555-Hugh."
On Monday, March 16, the pop star's cosmetics company Haus Labs announced its plan to donate 20 percent of its online profits from the previous week to local food banks in Los Angeles and New York City.
After Nashville, Tenn. bars were ordered to shut down, the country music superstar said he planned to give each of his 90 employees at his bar, Whiskey Row Nashville, $1,000 to "help in the short run as our community and country try get a handle on the situation."
The newly weds donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank as a way to help during the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Twitter.
On Sunday, March 15, the singer announced on his Instagram Story that he is donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown of Memphis. The group helps people assemble and deliver nonperishable food to families in need.
Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert is donating more than $500,000 to support both the employee relief fund at Vivint Smart Home Arena and COVID-related social services, according to the NBA.
The Golden State Warriors ownership, players and coaches pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund benefitting Chase Center employees impacted by the loss of NBA games.
The former Disney Channel actress announced her plan to donate to Feeding America, writing on Instagram, "It's a crazy time out there in the world. School closures, job disruptions, lack of paid sick leave and the coronavirus' disproportionate impact on adults age 60 and older and low-income families are all contributing to the demands placed on food banks across the country. Join me in supporting @feedingamerica today. Let's help each other out rather than freaking the f--k out."
On Friday, March 13, the couple said they plan to support Feeding America as well as a local food bank, writing on Instagram, "Oakland just announced they're closing schools until April because of the COVID-19 crisis. While we support this decision, we're scared about what this means for childhood hunger in our hometown. More than 18,000 students in Oakland rely on their school for 2+ meals each day and our foundation @eatlearnplay is making a donation to @accfb and @feedingamerica to help ensure no child has to worry about where their next meal is coming from while schools are closed. Please join us by donating to @ACCFB or a food bank near you."
In February, the pop star pledged to donate 200,000 RNB ($29,000) to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation, a children's charity in China, to help with the coronavirus relief efforts. The virus originated in the country in late 2019 and the majority of deaths have been recorded there.
"Watching the news I couldn't imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends," Bieber said on Instagram, alongside a video. "China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for eachother. Shout out to my friend @kriswu for the conversation."
Versace's chief creative officer and her daughter Allegra Versace Beck have donated 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy. The country is the second hardest-hit country after China, where the virus originated.
The New Orleans Pelicans player has plans to cover the salaries of all Smoothie King Center employees for the next 30 days.
"This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis," he wrote on Instagram. "This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community."
In partnership with her local Silicon Valley, Calif. food bank, the Facebook COO pledged $5.5 million to launch the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Feeding Families.
On March 12, a day after the NBA suspended the remainder of its 2019-20 season due to coronavirus, the Cleveland Cavaliers star announced on Instagram, "Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season."
"I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities," he added.
Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need -- whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.
The Detroit Pistons star plans to donate $100,000 to help in compensating the workers at Little Caesars Arena, where the Pistons play their home games, the Detroit News reported on March 13.
The two have each donated more than $82,000 to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association in their native South Korea, Newsweek reported, adding that the donation will be used to purchase and distribute face masks and hand sanitizers to those in need.
"Hey guys drop ur cashapp. gonna send some of u some money to go get some food then stay inside," the rapper tweeted on March 12.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has committed at least $105 million to aid the global response to the novel coronavirus. The money will be used to improve detection, isolation and treatment efforts, protect at-risk populations, and accelerate the development of vaccines, drugs and diagnostics.
After the NBA suspended its season, the Dallas Mavericks owner told reporters he was going to help the hourly workers of Dallas' American Airlines Center.
"I reached out to the folks at the arena and our folks at the Mavs to find out what it would cost to support, financially support, people who aren't going to be able to come to work," he said. "They get paid by the hour and this was their source of income. And so, we'll do some things there. We may ask them to go do some volunteer work in exchange, but we've already started the process of having a program in place."
