Met Gala 2020 Postponed Indefinitely Amid Coronavirus

Fashion's biggest night out has been put on hold.

According to Vogue, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced this afternoon that the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely. It was originally scheduled to be held on May 4.

In an internal email sent to Met staffers, it was announced that the museum "will remain closed through Saturday, April 4." In addition, because the Centers for Disease Control advised that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks, the museum has decided all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed.

"Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled," Anna Wintour revealed. "In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue."

It was previously announced that Emma Stone and Meryl Streep would serve as co-chairs for the pop culture event. The A-listers would be joined by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and, of course, Anna.

In fact, the event would serve as Meryl's first Met Gala ever. At this time, it is too soon to confirm if the postponement will affect who will organize this year's event.