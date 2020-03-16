Fiona the Hippo to Star in Cincinnati Zoo's Home Safari Video Series Amid School Closures

by emily belfiore | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 8:50 AM
Fiona the Hippo is coming to a screen near you.
On Monday, The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced that the beloved 3-year-old hippo is set to star in its new Home Safari Facebook Live videos, which will provide educational entertainment for young animal enthusiasts that have been affected by school closures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Fiona, who became a viral sensation back in 2017 when she was born prematurely, will be the star of the zoo's first Facebook Live on March 16 starting at 6 p.m.
This news comes one day after The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden shared that it will be closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns. A statement from the Cincinnati Zoo's official Instagram account said, "While there have been no known cases of exposure to COVID-19 at the Zoo, the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, guests, community and animals is our top priority Visit cincinnatizoo.org for details."
Taking to social media to tease its first Home Safari Facebook Live, the Cincinnati Zoo posted a picture of Fiona in her habitat and wrote, "While the Zoo is closed, we can still help your children's hiatus from school be fun & educational! Join us for a Home Safari Facebook Live each weekday at 3pm where we will highlight one of our amazing animals and include an activity you can do from home."
Fans of Fiona know that this isn't her first time stepping in front of the camera. Shortly after her birth, the adorable mammal became the star of her own Facebook series The Fiona Show, where her progress was documented as she acclimated to life at the famous zoo with her fellow hippopotamuses.
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is just one of the many organizations that have been affected as the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe. On March 11, it was announced that the NBA season would be suspended after a player had been diagnosed.
Instagram/Cincinnati Zoo
Blockbuster films like A Quiet Place 2, Mulan and the James Bond sequel No Time To Die have delayed their premieres in an effort to prevent any further spreading of the virus.
Several performers have canceled and postponed tour dates, forcing artists like Juanes & Alejandro Sanz and Yungblood to live-stream their performances instead. Major music festivals and award shows like Coachella, Stagecoach and the 2020 ACM Awards have also been given new dates later in the year.
Like The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Disneyland and Universal Studios have also temporarily closed their doors to the public during this time.
Learn how the coronavirus is impacting Hollywood here.
