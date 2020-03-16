Gigi Hadid Talks Fame and Fear in Star-Studded Interview With Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and More

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 8:05 AM
If you had the opportunity to ask Gigi Hadid one question, what would it be? Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and more celebrities grilled the model on fame, fear and failure for Harper's Bazaar's April issue.
For instance, the 30-year-old singer asked the 24-year-old runway star about her ability to "fly into action" whenever she's in an "immediate or stressful situation" and whether this has always been a "natural" response.
"I've realized over time that I feel the most free when I express myself, whether through action, writing, or talking it out," Hadid replied. "Being honest always leads to something good, even if it takes a hard or awkward moment or conversation to get there; you can never go wrong with telling someone how you feel and speaking your truth. And you always learn something from it."
As for the Gossip Girl alumna, she wanted to know what inspired Hadid to take on a new skill—making chairs by hand.
"When I'm spending time on the farm, I find it fun to try something new and see if I can pull it off," Hadid said. "It's liberating to just create without the end goal of it being necessary to finish. The chair idea came from that. I wanted to see if I could build a wood frame first and then pour resin into it and make a clear chair. I built the wood part and then through the next step learned that you can only dry resin in small layers, and the more layers I added, the more it was clear that I didn't make my frame tightly sealed enough. Failed miserably. I ended up giving up on the big one and made a small-scale version, which worked a lot better! I like the 'Try and fail and try again' method. It keeps it fun and interesting for me, and even through failures you can learn so much."
Sølve Sundsbø for Harper's Bazaar
Serena Williams participated in the interview, too and asked how Hadid has managed to stay "so humble, loving and down-to-earth" throughout her career.
"I think that I've always seen myself the same," Hadid replied. "Although I've had dreams come true and gotten to experience so much, my inner dialogue has always been one of self-reflection and keeping integrity as my main focus in everything I do. I also give a lot of credit to the fact that I'm a Taurus, whether that has anything to do with it or not...Haha...But I've always felt a connection to when people say that a Taurus is at peace with the timing of the earth. I trust that everything we go through, good or bad, is for the better. I try to see the good in people first and remember that everyone is continuously trying to grow and do their best."
Kacey Musgraves also joined in on the fun and asked what's one thing Hadid has been "dying" to do, and what is she most scared of? Spoiler alert: It's skydiving, which she's done before in Dubai but wants to do again in a different location.
To read the rest of the interview—including questions from Kendall Jenner, Antoni Porowski, Jimmy Fallon and Virgil Abloh—check out the April issue of Harper's Bazaar.
