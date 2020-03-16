Tom Hanks' Son Colin Weighs In After Dad Sparks Vegemite Debate

Tom Hanks has sparked a bit of a debate.

On Sunday, the 63-year-old actor posted a photo of some toast with Vegemite, which he appeared to be eating during his time in isolation in Australia. The Oscar winner and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been in isolation since they both tested positive for coronavirus last week.

"Thanks to the Helpers," Hanks captioned the photo of the meal. "Let's take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx."

After seeing the photo, many fans took to social media to comment on the amount of Vegemite the Forrest Gump star had spread across his toast.

"Dear Tom, that's lovely but you spread the Vegemite way too thick," author Jane Caro tweeted. "The secret to Vegemite toast is 1/3 Vegemite to 2/3 butter maximum. And add smashed avocado for extra awesomeness."

"Gee, that's a lot of Vegemite," TV host Michael Rowland added.

Even chef Gordon Ramsay admitted the toast seemed to be "missing a little butter on that Vegemite."

"Bet well Gx," he wrote on Instagram.

Others, however, didn't seem as concerned about Hanks' Vegemite proportions.

"Don't listen to him Hanx," actor Daniel MacPherson tweeted, "thicker the spread, less time in bed. Get well."

Hanks' son, Colin, also couldn't resist joining in on the debate.

"I've been saying, 'That's way too much for one piece of toast,' to him for years," he tweeted.