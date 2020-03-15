Miley Cyrus Urges Everyone to Be "Compassionate" During Coronavirus Pandemic

Miley Cyrus is encouraging people to be "compassionate" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the worldwide death toll reaching 6,000 and anxiety on the rise, people across the country and the world are social distancing themselves as form of precaution. Earlier this morning, Cyrus urged whoever is preparing for social distancing to "Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN."

As of March 15, there are currently more than 3,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus—also known as COVID-19—in the United States, according to government agencies and the CDC. The U.S. death toll has risen to 63.

"NO ONE needs every soup in the store, the more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentially," Cyrus wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip from her former Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, referencing the many photos and videos that have made rounds on social media showing empty shelves at grocery and department stores.

"This is a great time to practice restraint… it's incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking," she said.