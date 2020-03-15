Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Move in Together Almost 2 Years After Wedding

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are celebrating a huge milestone.

The Big Bang Theory actress has shared that she and her husband Karl have officially moved in together almost two years after their wedding.

"Home," the 34-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a picture of her husband kissing her on the cheek.

The actress spoke with Us Weekly earlier this month about how excited she was to finally share a home with her husband after marrying in June 2018.

"I'm actually excited. We're totally ready, you know," she told the publication. "We do both travel a lot, which I think is very healthy. Our time at home is minimal, which makes us super appreciate it."

She added, "I kind of want to have a little staycation. I'm really excited to have the space for – [to settle]. I've never done that. We've been together for almost four and a half years [and] we've never done that."

That's because the actress has been busy shooting her upcoming television series The Flight Attendant overseas.

But now, she's giving us a little tour inside her and her husband's humble abode.