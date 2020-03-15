Tom Hanks Channels Mister Rogers in Uplifting Post Amid Coronavirus Recovery

Tom Hanks is full of gratitude—and Vegemite—as he and wife Rita Wilsoncontinue their recovery from the coronavirus while in isolation in Australia.

In a new update posted on Instagram on Sunday, the 63-year-old popular actor channeled children's TV character Mister Rogers, who he plays in the 2019 film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

"Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx," he wrote.

On the show Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, which aired from 1968 to 2001, the host told viewers that his mother advised him to "look for the helpers" during times of trouble.

More than 6,400 people have died of the novel coronavirus and at least 167,000 have tested positive for it in more than 110 countries since it was discovered in Wuhan, China late last year.

Millions of people have self-isolated at home in recent weeks in a bid to minimize their risk of contracting and spreading the virus. While news reports have shown apocalyptic scenes of crowds filling stores and "panic buying" household products to hoard amid concerns of shortages, many "helpers," offering a glimmer of faith in the human spirit, have surfaced as well.